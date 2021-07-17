Bristol man dies after crash on Route 7 in Charlotte

Investigators are searching for potential witnesses to a deadly crash on Route 7 in Charlotte.

Gregory Ouellette, 22, of Bristol was driving south near Claflin Farm Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Vermont State Police say his pickup truck crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, hit the guardrail and rolled over.

Ouellette was not wearing a seat belt, and the impact threw him from the truck. He died at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Call the VSP Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 if you saw what happened.

