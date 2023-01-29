A woman from Bristol has been indicted on 19 federal counts of fraud and tax evasion, according to the Caledonian-Record.

No arraignment date had been scheduled for Jodi Lathrop, 53. The newspaper reports that the grand jury indicting her met in secret at U.S. District Court in Burlington last week.

Lathrop is accused of embezzling more than $700,000 from her family’s business in Bristol between April 2015 and May 2020. She was the office manager for Lathrop Forest Products.

The indictment includes seven counts of wire fraud and four counts of mail fraud. There are also four counts of tax evasion and four counts of aiding the preparation of false corporate tax returns. Lathrop was originally charged in state court but was transferred to federal court once the IRS became involved in the investigation.