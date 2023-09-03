A British national is behind bars at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town after being arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Vermont State Police accuse John Delaney, 24, of illegally crossing the Canadian border into Alburgh Thursday night. Agents with the U.S. Border Patrol reportedly caught him in Highgate shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday.

Troopers say Delaney had an active arrest warrant in New Jersey for theft by deception in which he’s charged with stealing nearly $300,000. It wasn’t clear Sunday night if he would be extradited to the Garden State to face those charges before his immigration case in Vermont is heard.