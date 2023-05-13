BROOKFIELD, VT (AP) — The identities of two men who were shot on Route 14 in Brookfield last night have not yet been released. However, authorities are beginning to uncover details about the victims, one of whom lost his life.

According to sources, the two men were believed to be friends from Springfield, Massachusetts, who had traveled together to Brookfield. One of them, a 27-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, aged 29, is currently in critical but stable condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Vermont State Police blocked off the driveway where the body was found on Saturday morning. An officer at the scene informed us that they arrived at approximately 9 a.m. Throughout the day, investigators could be seen going door to door, gathering information as part of their ongoing investigation.

The Brookfield community has been left in shock following the incident. Local residents expressed their surprise and concern over the violence that occurred in their typically peaceful town.

“I’m shocked. I don’t feel like it’s unsafe. My reaction is what? That can’t be possible,” said Sue Jacobs, a regular visitor to Brookfield.

“That was definitely a surprise,” added Bonnie Gaudette, who has lived in Brookfield for 25 years.

“It needs to stop, and we need to come up with solutions,” urged Kathleen Lund, a former resident of the area.

The incident occurred a little before 6 p.m. on Friday when police received reports of a vehicle driving erratically on Route 14, near the Route 65 intersection. A community member in the area described seeing two pickup trucks speeding and one car cutting off another.

According to Vermont State Police, a passerby noticed the vehicle come to a stop and observed that the driver appeared to have been shot. The injured man reportedly mentioned a shooting that had taken place at a residence several miles away. Subsequently, the police received a separate call from a woman who discovered a deceased individual in her driveway off Route 14.

“We’re questioning a few people; we have a couple of people detained off Route 14,” revealed Major Dan Trudeau of the Vermont State Police on Friday night.

Concerns have risen among community members due to the recent death in Brookfield. Some individuals reported avoiding certain areas at night, citing incidents of people sleeping in their cars along the road.

However, those who are familiar with the area and regularly visit assert that the recent violence does not accurately represent the overall community.

“It’s a great family area, and we swim, we jump off the bridge, and we kayak. It’s such a fun place,” said Sue Jacobs.

Kathleen Lund shared her childhood memories, stating, “We were raised when the streetlights came on, moms weren’t looking for us, we weren’t watched eye to eye. Now, we hesitate to let our children go. We have fenced-in spaces. We don’t trust our neighbors or anybody anymore, and it’s hard to say that because that’s not the way we grew up.”

Bonnie Gaudette, who resided in Brookfield for 25 years, nostalgically recalled, “We used to have great activities. I hated to move… No crime at all.”

Despite concerns, individuals in the area expressed their determination to continue visiting, as authorities believe these shootings were isolated incidents with no general threat to the public.