No plea yet for the man accused of shooting two people in Brookfield in May, killing one, and seriously injuring the other. 43-year-old Devon Dennis was arrested in New York City in July, was brought back to Vermont by police, and appeared in court Friday.

Dennis, of Hartford, Connecticut, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and another count of attempted second-degree murder after police say he shot two men back on May 12th.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Juan Sierra was killed, and 29-year-old Miguel Fuentes was hurt.

Dennis appeared in front of a judge Friday; he’s being held without bail, but no plea was entered yet.

Police say Dennis shot the two men, who are both from Springfield, Massachusetts, on May 12th at a home on VT Rt. 14 in Brookfield. Police believe the shooting was drug related, and say Dennis flew to Jamaica from a CT airport on May 13th.

Court documents show Dennis was arrested on July 22nd at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City as he was returning to the country. State police say Dennis was brought back to Vermont Thursday.

Dennis is being held without bail, as conditions — like no contact and no possession of weapons or firearms — were brought up by the attorneys. Dennis’ lawyer says he will appear for an official arraignment early next week.