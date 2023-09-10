Vermont State Police are investigating a potential hate crime in the Northeast Kingdom.

A vandal, or vandals, spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on the observation tower at the Old Stone House Museum in Brownington. Troopers don’t know when the incident took place. The graffiti was not present when museum staff left the premises on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.; they discovered it Sunday morning when they arrived for the day shortly after 9:30.

If you know anything else about the vandalism, VSP is asking you to call the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.