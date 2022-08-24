Burlington, VT — The Burlington School District announced they are partnering with the Burlington Students Foundation as part of a fundraising initiative for the BHS/BTC 2025 project. The new partnership opens up the school district to receive different kinds of grants and funding they didn’t apply to before and allows the district to accept private donations for the new school building.

BSD Superintendent Tom Flanagan said the previous fundraising reduced the project’s overall cost by $45 million. “One of our priority areas in our strategic plan is to redesign the high school to create a beautiful program.”

“Our mission is that we work with our community, our very generous community, to provide children with enriching and educational experiences,” said Michelle Clark, President of the Burlington Students Foundation.

Flanagan says the partnership allows for more opportunities to raise money for the school. “We’re excited about the partnership with the Burlington Student Foundation because it allows us access to some grants and some types of funding that we wouldn’t otherwise be eligible for, because the Burlington Students Foundation is a 501(c)3.

“A 501(c)3 is beneficial for a school district in that it allows the generosity of the community to have a place to donate funds and receive grants from institutions that need to send them to a foundation,” said Clark.

Burlington High School has been without a formal building since September 2020. “We know our city needs a high school,” said Flanagan. We currently don’t have a building, so this is a really important project for us. And we also want to make sure we’re mindful about the impact to taxpayers, so we’re working to strike that balance.”

Flanagan notes that BSD is focused on making sure students feel challenged, engaged, and empowered in their education and Clark says that every donation counts.