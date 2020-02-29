BTV Dems look to ‘get out the vote’ ahead of Tuesday’s election

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Democratic leaders gathered at Nectar’s in Burlington on Friday for a ‘Get Out the Vote’ kickoff party ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Andrew Champagne, Burlington’s Justice of the Peace, helped register new voters at the event. In total, he’s helped register over 1250 voters.

“I just think it’s a very civic thing to do,” Champagne said. “It’s the backbone of our Constitution, many people have died for this right and many people around the world are imprisoned or even murdered for trying to vote.”

Because voters will also be choosing a Presidential candidate, turnout is expected to be high. Last year, just 20 percent of registered voters turned out for Town Meeting Day. In 2016, over 3200 people turned out – 38 percent of the city’s registered voters.

Secretary of State Jim Condos wants you to know how to get involved with early voting and same-day voter registration.

“I would suggest if people want to vote early, go into your town clerk’s office,” Condos said. “You can also walk into the polling place and register to vote on election day.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Miro Weinberger has been talking with voters and giving them the details of Burlington’s four ballot questions. He will also have to adjust to what could be a very different city council with eight seats to be decided.

“We’re at the end of the campaign right now, and there’s definitely Burlingtonians that care about their politics and these local campaigns are hard fought,” Weinberger said. “But, after Town Meeting Day, people put away their politics and for the most part and sit at that U-shaped table and try to make the community better.”