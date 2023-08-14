Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport will add 25,000 square feet of space, including new gates and concessions, as part of a multi-phase upgrade to its North Concourse.

Airpirt officials say the expansion – five gates and a half dozen new passenger bridges — will increase passenger convenience and improve operations.

“I do like the new spaces they have that show local arts and local floods and all of it has been really exciting to see,” said Scott Lacey, a frequent flier from Colorado, noting that BTV recent terminal expansion “make getting around the airport easier.”

Ronnie Ries, who was visiting on a business trip, said with the planned upgrades, he “would not mind waiting another half-an-hour with his family before they get into a cramped airplane.

“Food and beverages. Giving more options, more local aspects – bringing in a little bit of the Vermont flavor to the airport is something that’s really appreciated from a traveler’s perspective,” Ries said.

Much of the funding for the project was secured by retired Sen. Patrick Leahy, for whom BTV was renamed earlier this year.

Lacey said he would like the airport to improve access to baggage claim areas and increase support to workers.

“It’s only the one single escalator to go down here when the whole plane is draining and then you have limited staff to help claim special items or oversized baggage,” Lacey said.

Daisy Alexander, visiting her hometown from Texas, said BTV’s improvements are giving locals and visitors a modern and efficient travel hub.

“It’s really nice to see that Vermont is modernizing, adapting, and growing just like every other place in the country,” Alexander said.