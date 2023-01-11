A nationwide system outage resulted in the halt of air travel Wednesday morning across the country. The outage caused all air traffic to ground during the early hours of Wednesday for at least two hours before the Notice to Air Missions system started working again.

Burlington International Airport saw the effects Wednesday morning. Nic Longo, BTV’s Aviation Director, says the flight delays had a big impact. “This is a big deal. We are talking about thousands of flights impacted. For Burlington there is about five flights being impacted,” says Longo. “We live in a society that is so absolutely dependent on technology, so when technology fails, you really have to question what people are doing.”

Christopher Dykens, of Florida, has been at the airport since Monday afternoon, when his original flight was cancelled. He said the FAA outage added another nine hours of delay.

He said he has been sleeping on the floor at the past couple nights.

“It is uncomfortable. Being woken up by music and people walking around,” says Dykens. “I feel like I have not been able to go anywhere. I have not had a shower. I have not eaten anything good. I just want to get back to my daughters and spend time with them. I missed them on the holidays.”

Some travelers were already expecting delays and came to the airport prepared. Noah Winter’s flight to California was delayed for three hours, but he had some food to help him wait it out.

“I’m a farmer so any day or extra hour I’m away from the farm, there’s something not being attended to,” he said. “I do my job. I wake up every single day to tend my animals – tend your computers.”

Longo said the system outage prevented the airport from communicating the conditions of the runways for pilots.

“The computer system that we, the airport, rely on to communicate information to pilots and corporate headquarters of airlines is critical to the function of any aircraft moving around,” says Longo.