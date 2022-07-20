South Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, the South Burlington Department of Planning and Zoning officially signed off on the City of Burlington and the Burlington International Airport’s plan to build a hotel near the airport.

The document was signed today by the Acting Administrative Officer from the South Burlington planning and zoning department. Nic Longo, the Acting Director of BTV International Airport says the hotel will help those who have their flights cancelled and delayed.



Longo also says adding a hotel near the airport has been in the works for the past several years. The initial plan for the hotel was first proposed in 2018 and was approved in 2020 but the City of Burlington then made changes to the plan and was resubmitted to the South Burlington planning and zoning this past May.

The new plan expands the number of rooms in the hotel from 111 to 119 rooms. The new plan also adds rooftop equipment and removes ground level equipment. The hotel will be five floors and 65 feet tall. Longo says the pandemic delayed the project from coming to fruition.

Longo says expects the hotel to come in handy for those with morning flights who need somewhere to stay the night before their flights.



“BTV hotel is going to be instrumental in offering new services out of the airport. this fall it’s gonna be shovels in the ground, we’ll be digging the site and by next year, we’ll be operational,” said Longo.



Any additional changes to the site plan will need to be approved by the Development Review Board or the South Burlington Administrative Officer. The City of Burlington and the Burlington International Airport must obtain a zoning permit within 6 months from today’s decision or the approval will expire.