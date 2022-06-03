Burlington will be a popular destination this weekend with the Jazz Festival returning. In addition, Burlington will feature not one but two outdoor markets.

This weekend, BTV MKT will be set up in City Hall Park and will boast 50 different local vendors that include artists and food vendors.

The market is open every Saturday from 11 am until 3 pm from June 4 to October 1. There will be live music, games, and kids activities.

There will be no farm or veggie vendors. Organizers say it’s designed not to compete with the Burlington Farmers Market, which takes place on Saturdays on Pine Street. There will be signs to the Farmers Market for those looking for it.

Julia Chalmers, Marketing Coordinator for Church Street Marketplace and Love Burlington says this market creates a great opportunity for vendors that are participating.

“Being able to place them right in the heart of everything is huge for them and theses vendors base their year and business on their market turn out so being able to support them in any way we can to help them grow and be successful is what we aim to do.”

The market will be giving away 100 free totes for the first 100 visitors that go to the info booth.