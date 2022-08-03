Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Officer Association is questioning the county’s prosecuting track record. Several days ago, the association published a letter on Facebook criticizing Chittenden County State Attorney Sarah George for her alleged decisions to not prosecute particular cases.

The letter points to repeated offenders of vehicle thefts and shooting incidents and argue that George has not prosecuted many of these cases. George believes the letter is misleading saying the letter fails to mention other factors at play.

“We have relationships with these officers and instead of coming to us about these complaints, they write these critical statements and write them on Facebook and expect to see better results,” said George.

“The statement by the Burlington Police Union I though was a pretty good indicator that there is a fractured relationship between Chittenden County Sheriff’s office and law enforcement,” said Ted Kenney, candidate for Chittenden County State Attorney.

Part of the letter says: “The disastrous effects of George’s non-prosecution of serious cases cannot be ignored any longer.”

They point to several times George has failed to prosecute in shootings, including two suspects who had shot at Hussein Mubarak in 2020 and a perpetrator in 2021 who was given a 14 month plea deal. Mubarak was fatally shot in 2022.

But George says examples like those don’t tell the full story.

“They don’t mention that over a year, we begged Colchester Police Department to send us a shooting of where the suspect was involved in and then we finally got Burlington to take on that case.”

She says the pandemic has held up thousands of cases. “We are still in Judicial emergency until August 31 so we haven’t had ability to have large amounts of trials especially on violent cases but that’s never mentioned because it doesn’t fit their narrative.” George also notes that the courts have limited them to just 10 arraignments a week.

“When they did that, we absolutely wanted to prioritize crimes of violence, so we asked law enforcement to find alternative ways like restorative justice.”

George says restorative justice helps reduce court hearings that can last for years. “It doesn’t work all the time but it’s incredibly successful. Not a slap in the wrist like people think, it works.”

Kenney agrees that the pandemic is a challenge but he believes conditions of releases can help.

“The pandemic has slowed things down. That actually is all the more the reasons to have public safety conditions of release. Because if people are waiting for their day in court, we better make sure there are safeguards in place to make sure others aren’t being victimized.”

Those like Kenney say they want to see the conditions of release.

It’s true that the judges are the ones that impose conditions of release. Judges never give you what you don’t ask for. And in these cases, the state’s attorney was not asking for these kinds of things.”

The Chittenden State Attorney Primary will be held on August 9.