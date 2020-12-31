BTV sends message of hope upon completion of 10-year project

Despite losing 80 percent of its business, the state’s largest airport sends an inspiring message of hope.

This as Burlington International Airport (BTV) completed a robust, 10-year project in a pandemic: a mile-and-a-half long airplane taxiway.

“Think of it as a roadway, a roadway for that aircraft on the ground to taxi or to drive…to the end of that runway,” said Deputy Director of Aviation Nic Longo.

Longo says the $35 million project allows for better aircraft traffic flow, easier turns and quicker trips to and from the terminal.

“It was very safe what we had before, but it’s easier to manage and it’s more predictable, ” said Gene Richard, Director of Aviation.

Longo says the new taxiway is serving BTV well, despite a major decline in passengers.

“Just because the number of passengers has declined, the number of operations at the airport has actually been about the same, if not increased a little bit,” said Longo.

Today, most activity is from flight training with the Vermont Flight Academy and Beta Technologies, a local aerospace company. Additionally, the holiday season increased corporate and cargo operations.

“It’s been truly fascinating here because even though commercial flights have certainly declined, listening to air traffic and watching out the window, there’s certainly a lot of activity here at the Burlington airport,” said Longo.

Richards says BTV saw record traffic in 2019, more than a million travelers. However, he takes pride in Vermont’s low case numbers and there being no outbreak at the airport.

“So, we still have many of the same expenses but what we will do is we’ll manage our way out of it with one thing: time,” said Richards.

He says other construction efforts and upgrades are on the horizon, such as the Terminal Integration Project set to begin in the spring.

“What that project is, is we have two terminals now, the north and the south and we’re going to consolidate them into one,” said Richards.

Though a challenging year, Richards and Longo agree the last few months for BTV has been smooth sailing…or rather, flying.

“It’s been an amazing year because of the people that we work here at the airport. Challenging, for sure. But I would absolutely say that’s been ‘smooth flying’, even since we opened this taxiway,” said Longo.