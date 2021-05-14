BTV’s Kids Week back in person after pausing for the pandemic

After going virtual last year Kids Day is back in person for it’s 36th year and this time around they’re keeping the fun going all week long!

Kids Week will be held a various parks around Burlington, starting with Schmanska Park on Saturday May 15th from 10 AM to 1 PM. Expect music, free ice cream from Palmer’s Maple, kids yoga, and the Skytracker Weather Team!

It is a Covid-19 safe event where masking and social distancing will be required and capacity will be limited to 300 people outdoors.

Here is a link for more information and the schedule of events: https://www.btvkidsday.com/activities1