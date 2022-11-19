Burlington’s winter market has returned to the queen city for the weeks leading up to Christmas. Each market day will feature 20 booths with local artists and food vendors which will rotate to feature a total of 80 seasoned makers. Local vendors participating this year will range from painters, jewelers, to woodworkers. Food options will include Thai, Somali and Mediterranean cuisine.

“The BTV winter market creates a vibrant and joyful space for our community to celebrate this special time of year while supporting a broad spectrum of local artists and small businesses,” says Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

City officials also see this as a way of helping Entrepreneurs. A full list of the times and dates are available here.