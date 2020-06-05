Buffalo protester hospitalized after being pushed by police

Two Buffalo Police officers have been suspended without pay after they were seen on video pushing a protester.

As police enforced the 8 P.M. curfew, a 75-year old man approached the two officers. It appears Officer Aaron Torgalski pushed the man, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, say the man has a serious head injury but is in stable condition at the hospital.

Originally, Buffalo Police said the man tripped and fell, but once seeing the video, Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood, opened an immediate investigation. He has ordered both officers involved in the incident suspended immediately without pay.

Buffalo’s Mayor, Byron Brown, says he is disturbed by the video, Governor Andrew Cuomo called the video “utterly disgraceful.”

Police say four people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges for blocking traffic in the area. A fifth was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct during a skirmish involving protesters.