A teenager from the Northeast Kingdom is at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Route 5 in Burke.

Vermont State Police say it happened shortly before 1:30 Saturday morning. A 17-year-old from Sutton, Vermont crashed their car near the Burke Hollow Road intersection. The car was nearly 100 feet away from the road surface when troopers arrived. The driver’s name won’t be released because they’re underage.

Investigators are searching for potential witnesses. If you were in the area at the time of the crash, call the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111.