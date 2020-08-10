Burke Mountain lawyer objects to ski resort’s value being set just above $18.7 million

A lawyer representing Burke Mountain is appealing a decision by the Town of Burke to set the market value of the ski resort at slightly more than $18.7 million. This is according to the Caledonian Record.

Burlington-based attorney William Prescott recently wrote to town officials to contest the decision by the town’s assessor. According to the newspaper, Prescott contended that Burke Mountain is currently losing money and that the lack of profitability lowers the property’s value beneath the present level. He’s seeking a hearing before the Burke Board of Civil Authority.

The ski resort is currently in the hands of a court-appointed receiver until a new owner can buy it. Burke Mountain’s former owner, Ariel Quiros, is expected to plead guilty in federal court this Friday in connection with the Northeast Kingdom EB-5 investment scandal.