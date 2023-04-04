Burlington International Airport is getting a new name: Sen. Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the name change to honor the longtime Vermont senator who retired in January at the annual State of the City address.

The former senator said in a statement that “the airport is a vital element of Vermont’s infrastructure, of our economy, and of our tourism industry. Improvements at our airport have always been a high priority for me in my work on the appropriations committee, and I am gratified that the airport where I took my first flight as a teenager is now well-positioned for Vermont’s future.”

There is no timetable for when the new name will become official, but Leahy’s wife, Marcelle, said it is a great honor for the Leahy family.

“Patrick always strived to bring Vermont values to Washington on issues of importance to Burlington, Vermont, to our nation and to the rest of the world,” she said. “Is journey to those values always began with his flight out of Burlington.”