Vermont State Police have joined the ongoing search for a Burlington armed robbery suspect who may be using a wide range of different means to avoid capture.

Troopers asked people in Fairfax and Cambridge to keep their vehicles and homes locked on Wednesday on reports that Eric Edson, 52, of Burlington was in the area. Edson was spotted not only approaching the door of a home on Goose Pond Road in Fairfax, but also driving a stolen dump truck on that road.

He reportedly abandoned the dump truck and was last seen driving a John Deere tractor in the Fairfax area. The dump truck has been recovered; the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is helping troopers search for Edson helped search for him.

This comes a week after the Burlington Police accused Edson of both assaulting two of their officers and stealing a sailboat while other officers were chasing him. They reportedly spotted him in the New North End last Wednesday near the North Avenue Co-Op before he ran away and, at one point, was accused of riding a stolen bicycle as well. Several witnesses told police Edson was armed.

Officers followed him to Appletree Bay, which is where police said he stole the boat. When the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted the boat, Edson allegedly ran aground at Rock Point. Investigators believed he was hiding that evening in a wooded area on the Rock Point cliff.

The Burlington Police consider him a suspect in an armed robbery of a store on August 24. VSP is asking anyone who may know where Edson is — or who experienced a theft in Fairfax or Cambridge on Wednesday — to call the Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 or the St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.