Burlington bike shop sees increase in sales during pandemic

One bike shop in Burlington is creating access for all Vermonters. During the pandemic, its bike and service sales dramatically increased and the trend continues.

Old Spokes Home sells a mix of new and used bikes. The mission of the non-profit is to keep bikes affordable for everyone. When the pandemic first, they were just operating curbside, but as soon as their doors opened, phones were ringing off the hook. Service manager Dan Hock said they continue to see a huge increase in sales and service is also up.

“Last year we cleaned our entire rack of refurbished used bikes by early June,” Hock said. “We usually expect that to last us until July, and this year we are expecting the same thing where we have had record sales already.”

Through a program called Everybody Bikes discounts are available to those who are income eligible.