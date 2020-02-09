Burlington-born actor & comedian Orson Bean dies at age 91

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday Aug. 30, 2009, actor and comedian Orson Bean arrives at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, USA. According to a statement from the Police in Los Angeles Saturday Feb. 8, 2020, Orson Bean was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles. Bean was 91. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, FILE)

Burlington-born actor and comedian Orson Bean has died in Venice, California at the age of 91. The Los Angeles Police Department says he was struck and killed by a car late Friday night while crossing a street.

Orson Bean appeared in movies like “Being John Malkovich” and Otto Preminger’s “Anatomy of a Murder” as well as on TV series like “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman”. He was also a Tony Award nominee as a stage actor and was a regular on TV game shows for several decades.

According to his Associated Press obituary, Bean was married to actress Alley Mills, who played the mother on the TV series “The Wonder Years”.