With the holidays approaching, businesses across the country are getting ready for the rush of holiday spending that, for many, is a lifeline.

But Mark Miller and his fiance Sarah Steward will spend the next few weeks grappling with the loss of tens of thousands of dollars worth of inventory stolen from their lifestyle apparel shop, the Banana Stand.

The store was robbed twice last weekend.

“Definitely tens of thousands of dollars, plus damage, plus loss of time, stuff you just can’t get back,” Miller said.

The first incident occurred when someone broke through the back door, stealing a large amount of inventory from the vintage section in the back of the store.

Sadly, it didn’t end there.

“The second night the same individual came back with another person,” Steward said. “When they couldn’t get through the way they did on Saturday they tried a different way and took even more inventory.”

The incidents come at a time when downtown Burlington businesses say a spike in crime is hurting sales.

“Obviously the state of Burlington right now is a touchy subject,” Steward said. “There’s a lot of business owners and just individuals that live here that are experiencing bad situations every single day.”

But with Black Friday only days away, Miller and Steward say the situation is devastating.

“Mark and I look forward to Black Friday every year because we get to see so many of our customers purchase something they’ve been eyeing and love,” Steward said. “So this year is a little different because we don’t even know what inventory we have.”

As Miller and Steward work to rebuild and reopen their store, they’ve created a GoFundMe where community members can offer their support. Miller says they’ve raised almost $6,000 in the past two days.

Miller and Steward are working with the Burlington police on the investigation into the incidents.

“We’re not going anywhere, you know,” Miller said, “This is just a temporary thing that I think brings us down. but we know we have the community behind us that’s going to bring us back up.”