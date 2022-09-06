Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is still investigating the city’s third homicide this year that occurred at City Hall Park on Sunday. As the incidents pile up, businesses in downtown Burlington are trying new ways to secure the safety of their customers.

Mike Rosen, an employee at City Hardware said the store had to reconfigure its layout with the recent uptick in crime and that somebody recently vandalized their front window. “What used to be a beautiful rack of electric drills, we’ve taken them all down because they’ve been going out of the store in peoples’ backpacks. I have lived in many cities like Chicago, I grew up in the Bronx, and I have never before lived in a place where a big paving stone was thrown through the window of where I work.”

Nick Noe, a nighttime manager at Ruben James was working the door when the shooting occurred at City Hall Park. “I was standing at the door with one of the other security guys and we heard gunshots from somewhere in City Hall Park and just people running. We were like those were gunshots, we need to close down the bar.”

Michal Olio, the manager at JP’s bar says his employees saw something similar. “My bartender was cutting up limes and she heard a couple of shots. The next thing we knew, we saw police just swamp City Hall Park.”

This is the 23rd gun incident this year in Burlington but Noe and Olio say their bars are trying to find new ways to ease the minds of their customers.

“We are now looking into buying a metal detector or a wand,” said Olio. “We allow no weapons in here whatsoever.”

The uptick in crime has left businesses surrounding City Hall Park with less business at night, even as students have come back to town in recent weeks.

“Even in the dead of winter when it is freezing cold, we have people waiting in line,” said Noe. “I think working the door every single weekend this summer, we had a line two or three times.”

Olio has managed JP’s for nearly 40 years and says he has never seen crime dictate the number of customers at his bar quite like this year and said the lack of police presence has left him fearing the future. “I think a lot of people are just afraid of what is going on downtown lately.”