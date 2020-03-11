Burlington businesses stress importance of parking in North Winooski Ave redevelopment

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Proposed redevelopments to North Winooski Avenue in Burlington have some business owners concerned that eliminating on-street parking will hurt their stores.

A parking management plan will be completed this year before any changes are made north of Pearl Street. A study on redeveloping the corridor was launched over safety concerns for pedestrians, bikers and drivers.

Currently, the plans include providing bike lanes throughout the entire corridor, which could result in lost on-street parking on the east side of the road. There would also be improvements to intersections, including small roundabouts.

Focus has been on North Winooski Avenue because it is one of the only streets running north to south through downtown Burlington. While those behind the project see the bike lanes as an opportunity to bring in more customers, business owners aren’t certain.

“We’re drastically overparked as it is,” said Andrew Ryan, owner of Drifter’s Café and Bar. “Stripping away that parking is going to be detrimental to businesses and residents.”

North Winooski Avenue has accounted for 17 percent of Burlington’s pedestrian crashes and 16 percent of bicycle crashes in the past five years. The State has also identified six high-crash locations along the road.

While Ryan said he supports making it easier for biking in the city, he’s skeptical of the need on North Winooski Avenue.

“In this area, we already have one bike lane, and I think adding another one isn’t necessary,” Ryan said. “I’m here all day long and I see the amount of use it gets – in the winter it’s few and far between.”

At Monday’s city council meeting, several people offered suggestions on how the city should move forward.

“Mass transportation is often missing dramatically in these plans, and it is again missing in this one,” said Andrea Todd.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Pascucci, Executive Director of the Sangha Studio, suggested a parking garage.

The first phase of the project is set to begin later this year.