Burlington citizen groups say they’ll push to change city charter

Two Burlington citizens’ groups say they’re unhappy enough with City Hall and with local Democratic Party leadership that they want to change the city charter.

In an email Sunday evening, the Burlington Tenants Union and Proposition Zero wrote that they’ll collect petition signatures for a measure to give Queen City voters the right to place binding city-wide referenda on the ballot. Any changes to a city charter in Vermont need to be approved by both voters and the state legislature before it can become law.

One of the organizers of the Tenants Union is Charles Winkleman, a victim of social media harassment by former Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo and Deputy Chief Jan Wright. The fallout from that harassment led to del Pozo’s resignation last month and to Wright’s demotion from the acting chief position that she briefly held after del Pozo’s departure.