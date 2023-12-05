Burlington, VT – Burlington officials will host two community forums later this month on the city’s ongoing struggles with drug trafficking, substance misuse and gun and property crime.

The public safety forums will features presentations on what state and federal authorities are doing to address the problems. The public is encouraged to submit questions in advance.

The forums were called for earlier this year in a City Council resolution that declared the drug crisis Burlington’s top health and safety priority.

The first forum, on drug trafficking and gun crime, is 6 p.m., December 14 at the Contois Auditorium in City Hall. Speakers include Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad and Lieutenant Mike Beliveau. Also speaking will be US Attorney Nikolo Kerest and Special Agent Alex Schmidt from the ATF.

The second forum on the overdose crisis and property crime is 6 p.m., December 19, at Contois Auditorium. Jess Kirby of Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform and Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine are scheduled to attend, along with Mayor Miro Weinberger, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George and Rachel Jolly of the Community Justice Center.