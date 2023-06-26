Burlington, VT – The Queen City’s new budget will cost taxpayers 101.1 million dollars. City councilors passed the plan Monday, with a 10 to 2 vote. The two no votes came from progressive councilors Zoraya Hightower and Joe Magee. Public safety takes up a large portion of the budget, put forward by Mayor Miro Weinberger. 34% is dedicated to the Fire and Police departments. Seven new police officers are also budgeted into the plan. Taxes are also going up as well with the new budget, increasing by 6.2%. The hike is concerning some councilors, while others point to the need to keep up with inflation.

The budget also makes wage adjustments for city employees. Eligible workers will see a pay raise to match the current cost of living in the city. Federal ARPA money is still being used to help Burlington recover from the pandemic.

In a formal statement following the vote, Weinberger added: “This budget reflects the clear priorities of our community while acknowledging the real concerns of taxpayers as we continue to face uncertain and challenging economic times as Burlingtonians and local businesses work to recover from the pandemic and absorb the debt burden of the new high school.”