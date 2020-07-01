Burlington City Council passes budget in contentious meeting

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Burlington City Council passed the 2021 city budget late Tuesday night after hours of back-and-forth on amendments that proposed additional cuts to city departments.

The finalized budget includes further reductions to the city’s police force approved in a resolution early Tuesday morning.

Attempts to eliminate the training and travel budgets for the planning, public works, city treasurer, city attorney and other offices failed. Councilor Jane Stromberg (P) introduced several of them, and said the police reform resolution passed Monday night wasn’t enough. She voted against the budget along with Councilor Jack Hanson (P) and Councilor Perri Freeman (P).

“I am just uncomfortable by the fact we keep bringing that up when we are talking about the budget today and these line items, they add up, they are incredibly important and there are so many systemic changes that could’ve been made,” Councilor Stromberg said.

Democratic councilors were critical of the amendments, and the time spent debating them. At one point, as the clock winded toward midnight, Mayor Miro Weinberger noted that a city government shutdown would be unavoidable if the budget failed to pass.

“To be debating $30, $50 and $500 amendments all night long on a $200 million budget is the most absurd thing I have been through,” said Councilor Joan Shannon (D).

One amendment that fell one vote short of passing called for any city employee making $100,000 or more to take a voluntary pay cut by 10% or a reduction in salary to $95,000.

Mayor Miro Weinberger expressed frustration about this measure, and explained that the city’s higher-paid employees have already taken a pay cut of sorts.

“The pension and healthcare payments expected of all employees are going up this year, every employee in the city except for that small group of employees is getting a pay increase that more than offsets that,” Weinberger said. “The top earning city employees will get frozen, and they will have more of their paycheck with withdrawn.”

Further details on the 2021 city budget and the various amendments discussed Tuesday night can be found here.