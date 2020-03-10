Burlington City Council passes resolution aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Burlington City Council passed a resolution on Monday night that will prevent collaboration between local police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The 11-1 vote happened in front of over 100 protestors that called on the council to pass the resolution and voiced their support of it during the public forum portion of the meeting.

Supporters of the resolution say a loophole had made it possible for police to share information on citizenship status with ICE if someone recently crossed the border, or if they reported a crime.

Winooski passed a resolution to close the loophole in 2018. Burlington was slated to vote on their resolution last month, but the agenda item was delayed.

It was introduced by Councilor Perri Freeman over concerns that the loopholes made the community feel unsafe.

Asma Elhuni, a Burlington resident, spoke in support of the resolution.

“These people come to this country for a better life,” Elhuni said. “You’re not helping them by not creating a safety net for them here. You are in a position of power and we’re expecting you to do the right thing.”

Meanwhile, Interim Police Chief Jennifer Morrison and Deputy Chief Jon Murad said the issue of police collaborating with ICE is not prevalent in Burlington.

“Not only are these things prevented and spoken to in existing policy – which is stronger than and protects better than the state policy – they don’t occur,” Murad said. “As the Chief said, as far as Burlington is concerned, this proposed policy rewrite is a solution in search of a problem.”