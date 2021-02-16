Burlington City Council tables vote on development of CityPlace

The Burlington City Council is tabling the vote to accept a legal settlement between Mayor Miro Weinberger and the developers of CityPlace.

The council is asking the mayor to call a special meeting next Monday.

“Despite the amount of time we have been talking about the city place this is a complex and multifaceted project,” Burlington City Council, Karen Paul said.

During Tuesday’s Burlington council meeting, the council said they needed more time to vote on a legal settlement between Mayor Miro Weinberger and developers of CityPlace that was reached on February 5.

Burlington residents joined the council meeting to voice their opinions. One resident said we need this project to move forward.

“In a post pandemic world where many downtowns will fail this project is a lifeline to a better more inclusive downtown,” Burlington resident Jane said.

Another person believes it will benefit downtown and every resident in Burlington if approved.

“Businesses are hurting, tax payers want to make sure that taxes can be stabilized going forward, these are things that are going to happen with this, people that work in construction need these jobs,” Kurt Wright said.

If the council decides to vote against CityPlace, Wright wants them to consider one thing.

“I hope you will look every business owner downtown in the eye and explain to them why you did this or look every tax payer in the eye and explain why you did this because this is so critical to our downtown,” Wright said.

Mayor Weinberger said this settlement with the developers of CityPlace could mean hundreds of new homes. Weinberger said the developers of CityPlace will transfer over land where the reconnected Paul and Pine streets will be built. It’s estimated to be worth about four million dollars.

The development agreement said the entire project should be completed by July 20-25.