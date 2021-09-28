Burlington City Council approves $16,000 retention bonuses for police officers

City Council unanimously approved a plan Monday that would send more than $1 million of COVID relief money to the Burlington Police Department.

The plan includes paying officers $16,000 each as an incentive to remain on the force. That’s about 10 percent of their annual salary, but acting Chief Jon Murad says it’s one way to shore up the under-staffed department.

“Anything we can do to minimize the level at which we are falling and to preventi us from falling further I think is worthwhile and that was the nature of this proposal,” Chief Murad said.

Last year, Council passed a plan to reduce the number of officers in Burlington from 92 to 74. Murad says there are now 68 sworn officers.

During public forum, a few people spoke out against the proposal, saying the money should be invested back into the community for mental health and other services. Others say crime is up in their neighborhoods and they want more officer surveillance.

But Mayor Miro Weinberger and councilors agreed that the bonuses are necessary. The officers are expected to receive the first of three payments, totaling $16,000, on November 15.