Burlington City Council votes to reduce police force by 30 percent

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Burlington City Council approved a sharp decrease in the maximum number of uniformed city police officers as part of a series of police reform initiatives passed early Tuesday morning. It was expected that the entire 2021 city budget would be finalized at their meeting, but that discussion was tabled to Tuesday evening.

In a 9-3 vote, city council moved to cut the Burlington Police Department’s uniformed officer capacity from 105 to 74, a 30 percent reduction. The council intends to allow funds freed up by that reduction to be put toward social services, social justice, racial justice and economic justice initiatives.

Additionally, the council has required that the Burlington School District and Burlington Police Department terminate an agreement that permits full-time use of School Resource Officers by spring semester 2021.

The lengthy list of reforms also gives the citizen-led Burlington Police Commission access to all complaints about city officers, and allows it to vote on disciplinary decisions, including the decision of non-discipline in use-of-force cases.

A full list of reforms passed by city council can be found here.

Zoraya Hightower, a recently-elected Progressive councilor and key sponsor of the resolution containing the reforms, gave credit to the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and community members who echoed their demands.

“They localized this movement, and the hundreds and hundreds of people who called in,” Councilor Hightower said. “I think a lot of the sponsors, myself included, would not have been as brave as we should’ve been if that hadn’t happened, so I’m really grateful those voices called in and gave us the courage.”

Councilors who voted against the resolution said they support the overall message it sends, but expressed concern about reducing the city’s police force by 30 percent without more discussion.

“It doesn’t bring justice, but it is definitely bringing danger to the safety of the residents of the city, to the tourists, to the businesses, to people who will need help from the police,” said Councilor Ali Dieng (I). “Times have changed, and change does not come overnight.”

“I fear the cuts are too deep, there’s been no process, and I’m concerned about the impact on public safety,” said Councilor Chip Mason (D). “I appreciate that’s a small piece of a much larger resolution, but I also respect the majority of this council was not willing to move forward with that process.”

Before voting to approve the sweeping reforms, Councilor Brian Pine (P) said city government has “taken its foot off the gas” for too long when it comes to racial justice efforts.

“I think today what we’re trying to grapple with as a community is how do we take decisive action that will reverse centuries of harm and oppression and have a conversation that brings as many people along as possible,” Councilor Pine said. “I really feel strongly that we have an incredible opportunity, but we have a huge challenge in front of us.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mayor Miro Weinberger was asked if he would consider vetoing the resolution. He didn’t indicate whether or not that is on the table. Shortly before city council voted on it, he defended the cuts outlined in his budget and called the steeper cuts “dangerous.”

“I want to be clear about that, I think it’s dangerous from the perspective that policing does impact crime,” Mayor Weinberger said. “…I really think this notion put out here that crime and policing are not related is one that is quite breathtaking and concerning, I don’t agree with it.”