BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Burlington City Council will soon vote on a plan to convert a city-owned parking lot on Elmwood Avenue into a shelter pod site for people experiencing homelessness.

Each 64 square foot pod will have built-in heat and electricity, as well as beds and storage space. A community resource center will also be constructed on the site.

The amount of people experiencing homelessness has nearly tripled since the pandemic began, and the pod approach has been used in other cities as a bridge to permanent housing.

“With the hotels shutting down and a lot of other issues that they have, we’ve got to give them a name,” one Burlington resident said at Monday’s meeting. “We’ve got to give them a safe place to be.”

Others, meanwhile, weren’t as receptive to the idea.

“I am saddened to see that we are going to put a 30-pod homeless community downtown where I’ve seen no less than 7 or 8 serious public safety issues that have occurred in encampments, including a murder,” a Burlington woman told councilors.

Meanwhile, councilors approved the latest changes to a long-planned redevelopment of North Winooski Avenue that would add bike lanes on both sides of the street and remove parking spaces.

Under the plan, the Vermont Agency of Transportation will push back its paving schedule and begin that process next summer beginning with a stretch between Union Street and Riverside Avenue.

The plan also allows for relief money to be given to nearby businesses and nonprofits who will be negatively impacted by the loss of parking.

Still, residents and local organizations felt the project leaves a lot to be desired.

“The few privileged are moving forward with this project when the many are saying ‘No, you’re going to affect my ability to get food, you’re going to affect my ability to get healthcare,” said Burlington resident Jody Whalen.

Kim Anderson, an employee of the Community Health Centers of Burlington, accused officials of turning a blind eye to the healthcare center’s concerns.

“It’s been four years of a failed process,” Anderson said. “CHCB has been involved in every single meeting since the beginning. We’ve met with DPW, CCRPC, city councilors and even the mayor. Every step of the way, our voice was ignored.”

Mayor Miro Weinberger took issue with speakers like Anderson who insisted the project’s new timeline and scope is not a compromise.

“The original proposal would’ve reduced the parking spaces along the corridor by 82 spaces,” Weinberger said. “The city team worked hard to evaluate an alternative and listened carefully.”

Weinberger said ‘more than half’ of those spaces will now remain after the project is finished.

The council also discussed Mayor Weinberger’s recent veto of a short-term rental ordinance passed last month.

Most councilors and Mayor Weinberger are in agreement that additional regulations are needed for short-term rentals like Airbnb, but early plans called for prohibiting the use of entire buildings as short-term rentals and limiting the amount of rentals that could be on a property.

Weinberger’s biggest concern was a change that prohibited owners who live on-site in smaller properties to rent out their space. He felt there could be unintended consequences that might worsen Burlington’s housing supply, and put the city in the awkward position of telling homeowners how they should manage their properties.

Lastly, the council passed a resolution that calls for encouraging ‘equitable and empowering partnerships with the leadership and citizens of the Vermont Abenaki community.”

The partnership will include promoting and using funds for Abenaki-designed public education and outreach programs, as well as informational displays on Vermont Abenaki culture and history throughout the city.