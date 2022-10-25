After much debate Monday, the Burlington City Council agreed to keep the city’s current eight-ward election map and put any redistricting of the current configuration to voters in March.

Councilors remain split on whether seven or eight wards would best fit the city and how those wards should be parceled geographically. But, after spending months reviewing dozens of proposed maps, councilors reached a temporary consensus late Monday.

Councilors are scheduled to approve a new redistricting map November 7.

“In any eight-ward scenario, districts will probably survive, or may survive into the next council district map,” said North District Councilor Mark Barlow, an Independent.

Ward 8, in which college students make up 75 percent of the population, continues to be the biggest concern. Councilors say finding a way to more evenly distribute those potential voters is a top priority after the resignation of Ward 8 Councilor Ali House earlier this month.

Councilors seem to agree that could best be accomplished with eight wards. But South District Councilor Joan Shannon, a Democrat, said the best way to assure the ward is adequately represented may involve merging parts of the Old and New North End neighborhoods.

“They are guaranteed to move,” she said. “They can’t really serve from there. And when we create wards and districts with such a high population of students, we’re creating lower districts with a lower voter turnout.”

The council Monday also went into executive session to discuss CityPlace, which has been stalled for years by litigation.

Last week, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced that the cases had been settled and the city had awarded the developer a building permit for construction of the foundation

“Nothing has changed with respect to there being a mutual goal of the administration and City Place Partners to bring forward to the council action very soon in the next couple of weeks,” he said.