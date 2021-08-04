Burlington city office finds problems with public safety survey findings

George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day 2020 led to a push in Burlington to analyze who, what, where and how the BPD polices the Queen City. A Virginia company, CNA Corporation, is still working on a comprehensive operational and functional assessment of the police department. CNA is expected to present its findings to the city in September.

However, another effort to assess Burlington’s public safety needs apparently has some flaws. Burlington’s Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Office has found that the problems seem to be with a survey by a company in Washington state of Burlingtonians’ own views.

Earlier this year, Talitha Consults delivered a final report to the Burlington Public Safety and Police Commission Joint Committee. Skyler Nash of the Burlington REIB Office told that same joint committee Wednesday evening that the final report leaves out some of what the city wanted Talitha to work on.

“This was supposed to be a plan that included a transparent and accessible, sustainable platform for community input; Burlington-specific recommendations and tools to assist responders; methods for assessing and sustaining service equity; culturally-grounded materials that reflected the communities served,” Nash said.

According to Nash, the company was also supposed to come up with a budget to implement its own recommendations. Talitha was also charged with developing a multi-year schedule estimating the amounts of city staff and resources necessary to do so.

“But once we received the final report, instead of a comprehensive program description, it was just limited to bullet-point recommendations,” he said.

More than 1,700 people responded to Talitha’s survey. However, some groups of Burlingtonians were over-represented at the expense of others. Joint Committee member Stephanie Seguino mentioned an example: she noted that 42% of the respondents have master’s degrees, double the rate of the Queen City as a whole.

“There were some suggestions that we compiled to give to Talitha to integrate into their report to address that problem,” Seguino said. Turning to Nash, she then asked, “Can you tell us to what extent they were able to respond?”

He isn’t sure that Talitha Consults responded at all. Nash said they didn’t record the public’s responses from some of the communuty listening sessions they held, noting that some people’s answers to questions in the survey document itself are duplicated.

“It was a very difficult process to kind of go back and forth every time we saw a new error or omission in the report as we were combing through,” he said. “It was hard to get straight answers.”

Nash’s office is working on an executive summary of Talitha’s findings. Once it has that executive summery in hand, the joint committee will meet again on Thursday, August 12 to go over any amendments to those findings it might wish to make.