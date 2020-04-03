Burlington closes tennis and basketball courts, dog parks

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Following directions from the Burlington Emergency Operations Center and Interim Police Chief Jennifer Morrison, the city parks department has temporarily closed all tennis courts and dog parks. In addition, basketball hoops will be removed.

Fences surrounding these facilities will be locked. The parks department warns that entering locked areas will be considered trespassing.

It is recommended that residents walk, run or bike in parks or on sidewalks and open spaces near where they live.

“The idea to spread ourselves out through Burlington to allow for adequate social distancing, instead of all squeezing on to the Greenway path. Public Works is working on creating more space for shared use,” the parks department said in an update Thursday.

You shouldn’t go to parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms. The parks department also advises that playground equipment is not sanitized.

Vermont Forests, Parks & Recreation has released the following tips for hikers looking to get on a trail during the pandemic:

Recreate locally – keep travel to areas less than 10 miles away

Respect mud season conditions

Engage in low-risk activities – now is not the time to do anything that might send you to the Emergency Room

Practice good social distancing even outside

Practice good hygeine – wash your hands

Please leash your dog

Burlington parks and rec is also seeking community input on new policies. Burlingtonians visiting a park might notice ambassadors out collecting usage data, but an online survey is also available for public feedback.