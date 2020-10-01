Burlington committee continues research on changes to police discipline practices

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Later this month, the Burlington City Council will receive recommendations from the charter change committee on possible changes to the discipline process in cases of police misconduct.

Currently, the city’s police chief has sole authority over officer discipline, with the Burlington Police Commission serving in an advisory capacity. That dynamic has drawn scrutiny from some, including ACLU of Vermont Senior Staff Attorney Jay Diaz.

The ACLU of Vermont, along with a large group of community members, have called for a citizen-led panel with authority exceeding the advisory role of the police commission. At Wednesday’s charter change committee meeting, Diaz said that should include the authority to subpoena the police department.

“Usually, this is not going to be necessary because the department is going to be required to share information with the police commission, but having subpoena authority makes that real, it backs it up,” Diaz said.

He added that the commission should be a partner in deciding the hiring and firing of the police chief.

Jabulani Gamache, Chair of the Burlington Police Commission, agreed that there’s limitations within the current disciplinary system from the commission’s perspective.

“In terms of fully investigating things, we don’t have subpoena powers,” Gamache said. “I think the big thing with us is that we don’t have the funding to do those kinds of things, we are a small city.”

Transparency in officer discipline has been a focus for hundreds of community members, including protestors at Battery Park. Acting Chief Jon Murad said there’s only so much that can happen out in the open.

“What we can look to is publications of new ways of talking about what disciplinary input and outcomes are,” Murad said. “But for the sake of due process I think we’re going to continue to see a need to have significant portions of that, including the deliberations part, remain private.”

The charter change committee has requested the city attorney prepare a report with options on making and reviewing police disciplinary decisions to review at their next meeting. Councilor Joan Shannon was concerned by that directive, believing the city attorney should receive more specific instructions on what to review.