Burlington Community members and business owners are taking notice of the increase in crime over this past year.

The Queen City saw five homicides in 2022 — the most in the city’s recorded history.

The 26 gunfire incidents saw last year is the most in at least the last 10 years.

While the Burlington Police Chief is hopeful those numbers will die down, some in the area are still concerned.

“I’m not too worried but I feel less safe than I have been,” says graduating senior of Champlain College Henry Howell.

“I talk to people and they say they don’t want to come down here because they think it’s unsafe,” says Kountry Kraft Deli Owner Mike Williams.

Williams has been a restaurant owner in Burlington’s downtown for 35 years.

“I could think of just one gun incident in my 35 years but 25 this year,” Williams says.

Kountry Kart Deli used to be open late night until 3am. But the recent uptick in crime has deterred them from staying open even past 8pm.

“We’re a popular downtown spot especially after the bars close but we don’t want to draw a large crowd into one location and have something happen there,” Williams says.

Some like Howell have experienced incidents firsthand.

“I’ve certainly experienced getting harassed on the street,” Howell says. “My car got broken into in May and I was chased in August down an alley. Some guy [shouted] wallet and we just bolted.”

Car thefts are significantly up from the five-year average. Burlington Acting Chief Jon Murad calls these crimes of opportunity.

“The cars are used to commit other crimes,” says Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad. ” [Some] move around the city, [and others] live in the cars at times.”

Howell’s car was broken into when he wasn’t around. And he came home to see what appeared to be someone living in his car.

“[I saw] broken windows, bunch of bags and stuff, and lots of dead animals in the back,” Howell says. “Not sure what’s up with that.”

Despite the record high number of crimes, Murad is optimistic for a safer year.

“A number of these gunfire incidents were related to a relatively small group of folks and we have made in-roads against the actors,” Murad says. 2022 saw some numbers that are really unacceptable and awful numbers as some kind of crimes, but I’m confident that we’ll be able to reverse those numbers in 2023.”

In July of 2020, the department had 92 officers. Those numbers are now down to 63 officers.

In order to incentivize new officers to come to the area, the department is offering $15,000 signing bonuses.

Three officers graduated last month from the Vermont Police Academy and five are anticipated to be hired in the next academy class in February.