Burlington City Council okays new planning director

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Burlington City Council confirmed the appointment of Meagan Tuttle as the city’s next planning director.

Tuttle is the first woman to serve in the role, and has served as Burlington’s principal planner since 2015. Since June, she has also been busy serving as the city’s COVID-19 response leader.

Tuttle will assume the new role on Tuesday.

Last week, following her initial appointment by Mayor Miro Weinberger, Tuttle reflected on the new responsibility.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the City in this new capacity,” Tuttle said. “I look forward to bringing together the multi-disciplinary perspective of long-range planning with cross-departmental data and analytics programs to help implement key city priorities.”

Tuttle was recognized by the Vermont Planner’s Association as Professional Planner of the Year for 2021, and received the same honor from the Northern New England Chapter of the American Planning Association.