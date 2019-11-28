Burlington crash splits telephone pole, driver suspected of DUI

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A Burlington woman is suspected of driving under the influence, when police say she hit a telephone pole breaking it into two pieces Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of North Avenue and Ethan Allen Parkway, around 11:30.

Alison Palmer, 49, was apparently not seriously hurt but still went to the hospital.  Police say she was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and cited for suspected DUI, and negligent operation.

The crash brought down energized lines, and caused significant traffic delays.

Anyone with information, should call Burlington police at (802) 658-2704.

