Burlington Democrats nominate Weinberger for a fourth term as mayor

Camp Ta-Kum-Ta is hosting the Kool Water Kick Off to help support their year-round programs for children who have or have had cancer and their families. Camp Ta-Kum-Ta is a non profit that runs programs like winter weekends, playgroups, summer programs, and so much more. This year, they have made all programming virtual, including their annual polar bear plunge. Normally everyone would be meeting down at Bayside Park in Colchester and jumping in together. Since they can't do that this year and be safe, they moved it all online.

In order to participate in the Kool Water Kick Off, you can register on their website and video tape yourself taking the plunge. The event goes until the 18th and when you post your video, make sure to include the #TKTKoolWaterKickOff.