Burlington Democrats nominate Weinberger for a fourth term as mayor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Democrats in Burlington want incumbent Mayor Miro Weinberger to serve another term.
On Sunday about 500 city Democrats participated in a virtual caucus in which they nominated Weinberger to run for what would be his fourth term in office. On Town Meeting Day in March, Weinberger will face Progressive City Councilor Max Tracy and Independent City Councilor Ali Dieng.
Burlington party chair Adam Roof says he believes Mayor Weinberger’s leadership throughout the pandemic will win support from Burlington voters.
