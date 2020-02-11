Burlington deputy chief to resign, following social media scandal

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Burlington’s Deputy Police Chief Jan Wright has resigned, Interim Chief Jennifer Morrison announced Monday.

This follows a social media scandal in which she, and former Chief Brandon del Pozo admitted to using fake social media accounts to troll critics.

Interim Chief Jennifer Morrison said in part, “The recent concerns, have become an impediment to how we interact with and maintain trust with important segments of the Burlington community.”

Brandon del Pozo resigned in December.

Morrison released details of Wright’s separation agreement.

Her last day will be February 21, in order for a smooth transition. Wright will be on restricted duty until then.