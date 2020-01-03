Burlington diocese hires outside mental health counselor

The diocese of Burlington, along with Vermont Catholic Charities announced a new outside position has been created to help those impacted by sexual abuse.

Sheila Conroy will serve as a Victim Assistance Coordinator.

Bishop Christopher Coyne and other church leaders say they’ve been told by survivors that it’s often difficult to approach the church directly, especially since it’s often tied to the reason behind their abuse.

Survivors are being urged to contact Conroy directly, at (802) 522-3016.

Along with listening to survivors, she will provide therapeutic service and confidentially communicate concerns with appropriate leaders. She will also plan workshops, support groups, and other healing services.