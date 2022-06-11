The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is winding down its 39th year. But this weekend marked the first time shows at the Burlington Waterfront Park were free of charge.

Friday Night shows featured Grammy winning funk legend George Clinton. Saturday night’s lineup included Mwenso and The Shakes. The pandemic cancelled the festival two years ago. It did run last year but not at full capacity.



“It’s just an explosion of music, celebration and community,” says Executive Director Jay Wahl. “We’re proud of it at the Flynn that we’re able to do this and provide free music to everybody.”

The festival concludes with Saxophonist Joshua Redman on Sunday, June 12. He will take the stage at the Flynn at 7pm.