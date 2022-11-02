Since 2020, the Burlington Police Department’s issues with officer staffing levels have been well-documented. However, another important aspect of Burlington’s efforts to protect public safety is staffed at half of the level for which it was designed, and there might not be much the city can do about it.

BPD Acting Chief Jon Murad says the department has lost one uniformed officer since its last official count. He presented that count to the police commission last week.

“We currently have 61 total officers,” Murad said. “Fifty-two of those officers are available for deployment, and 21 of those officers are available for patrol.”

At a City Council Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday evening, Progressive Ward 3 Councilor Joe Magee asked about a piece of the Queen City’s police staffing picture that isn’t talked about as often.

“As it relates to staffing, I wonder if you’re able to provide any updates related to the call center, the dispatch team,” Magee said.

Murad replied that under normal circumstances, the dispatch room is designed to be staffed with 12 dispatchers.

“With no vacation or time off allotted at all, so, the expectation has always been one where the room is, frankly, understaffed,” he said. “We are not only understaffed from 12; we’re currently at six.”

The city is trying to bolster its ranks of dispatchers. However, regionalization of dispatch for much of Chittenden County — including Burlington — is looming. It could be implemented as soon as the latter portion of 2023.

“Hiring new, full-time employees when the length of their tenure may only be less than a year is a challenge, and it’s not a challenge I’m certain we’re going to be able to overcome,” Murad said. “As a result, what we’re trying to do is build up a longer list of part-time employees — and part-time employees are incredibly valuable, but they are Band-Aids.”

The Public Safety Committee is expecting to take up, either later this month or in December, many of the recommendations put forth in last year’s BPD operational assessment. The city paid a consulting firm $100,000 to compile the document.