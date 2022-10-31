The Christ the King School started their Halloween festivities early in the day with a costume parade through downtown Burlington. Preschool through eighth grade students lined the streets dressed in creative Halloween costumes, including several witches, wizards, superheroes — and a vending machine costume!

Students were excited to momentarily get out of class for a fun Halloween morning. Principal Odile Steel says the celebrations this year were much anticipated. “With Covid the last few years and being able to do so little, we just knew that this year we had to do it up big,” she said.

Steel added, “even the eighth graders are dressed up and excited because they’re big buddies for the little buddies, so it encourages them to stay young and make this fun for the little ones.”

School administration started a new tradition this year, ending the parade with a surprise “Trunk or Treat” for students. From Candy Land to Hogwarts themes, parents decorated cars and handed out candy, as the whole student body got a sweet start to the morning.