BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Hilton Burlington may have the green mountain state as it’s a backdrop. But on Tuesday night, you couldn’t go anywhere without seeing red.

The annual Go Red for Women dinner was held April 11.

Our own Lauren Maloney was co-emcee along with Star 92.9’s Mary Cenci.

This year’s theme was Be the Beat; consider it a challenge issued by the American Heart Association, encouraging every household to have at least one member who knows CPR.

Dr. Preetika Muthukrishnan chairs the resuscitation committee for UVM Medical Center. She says CPR is too important not to learn.

“It is an important skill but it is also not a difficult skill, it’s an easy skill. Anybody can learn it, and everybody should feel the ownership and should feel confident in taking that step to provide that lifesaving intervention to someone,” Dr. Muthukrishnan said.

Preventing people under 21 from buying tobacco products, was another big theme at the event.

The American Heart Association’s next local event, is Cyclenation on May 11.