Burlington Parks & Recreation Commissioner Lee Morrigan is asking people throughout the city what it should do to keep used hypodermic needles from being disposed of improperly in parks and public spaces. They spoke with New North End residents about the issue Wednesday night at a meeting of the Wards 4 & 7 Neighborhood Planning Assembly.

A member of the Church Street Marketplace Commission said he no longer walks his dog at City Hall Park because syringes can often be found there.

“I see the various preschools, I think from the Y and different places, coming through to the park,” Chris Haessly said. “My big concern is not so much a question of if, but when — somebody comes into town to visit and they decide to have a picnic, and they have a 3-or-4-year-old toddler running around who just coincidentally happens to step on a sharp.”

Morrigan strongly recommends that anyone discovering needles use the SeeClickFix app. It can be used to report a wide range of infrastructure and safety issues. There’s also an effort to pass a resolution in the Parks & Rec Commission for a city-wide solution.

“When we have a passed resolution at that level, (we will continue to) engage with NPAs, try to get more support for the resolution and then, at that point, present it to the City Council,” Morrigan said.

Grace Keller, the coordinator of the Howard Center’s Safe Recovery program, also offered naloxone training at the meeting. Now that the opioid overdose reversal drug often marketed as Narcan is available over the counter, Keller said it’s a good idea for everyone to know both how and when to use it.

“There’s an increase in elderly overdose because people are prescribed opioids and they, by accident, take more than they have (to),” she said. “I know that when I have antibiotics, there’s times when I’m like, ‘did I take this today?.”

Keller said overdose can often look like sleep. Upon seeing someone who appears to be asleep and who also has lips or fingernails that have turned blue, she suggests talking to them loudly. If they don’t wake up, Keller recommends making a fist with your knuckles and rubbing their breastbone.

“You want to rub it hard enough, or you can do it under the nose — you want to rub it hard enough,” she said. “And if they don’t respond to that, it means they’re non-responsive and you can give them Narcan.”

Keller also noted that if the medication is administered to someone who hasn’t actually overdosed, it won’t do anything to them.